DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, US Capital Advisors downgraded DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $233,979,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 50,708.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,586,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,062,000 after buying an additional 5,575,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 276.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,252,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $260,851,000 after buying an additional 4,590,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 82.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,858,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after buying an additional 3,539,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,967,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

