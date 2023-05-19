Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $466.54.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $27.26 on Thursday, hitting $445.25. The stock had a trading volume of 465,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,657. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $233.04 and a twelve month high of $503.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after acquiring an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

