Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Gap Down to $472.51

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $472.51, but opened at $460.00. Deckers Outdoor shares last traded at $445.26, with a volume of 277,777 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

