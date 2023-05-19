Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.31. 5,918,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,823. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

