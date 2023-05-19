Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DKL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,387. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 113.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

