Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Up 20%

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating) shares were up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 129,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.
About Desert Gold Ventures
Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.
