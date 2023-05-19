Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

NYSE:DM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Insider Transactions at Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.79 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 349.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 675,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,833,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 203,383 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,616,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,237,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 494,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 255,493 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

