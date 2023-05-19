Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Digi International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DGII traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 235,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,941. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

In other news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $237,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digi International news, CFO James J. Loch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $237,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,406.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald Konezny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,049,750.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

