Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.
Digi International Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of DGII traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.87. 235,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,941. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Digi International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Digi International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digi International (DGII)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.