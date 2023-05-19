Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 79,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,652,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,037,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,120,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 1,039,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,808. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

