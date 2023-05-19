DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in DocuSign by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after acquiring an additional 402,661 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after buying an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

