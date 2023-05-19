Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 9,030 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.42 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

