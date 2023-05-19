Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7 %

DG stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

