Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,456,085 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Dominion Energy worth $309,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,367,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

D traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 1,640,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,433,400. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

