Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,854. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90.

Insider Activity

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

