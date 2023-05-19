Donna J. Stevens Acquires 1,000 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) insider Donna J. Stevens purchased 1,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $11,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,764 shares in the company, valued at $30,625.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

SHBI stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

