Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $29.20. 50,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 73.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 121.47%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

