DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HSBC

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC to $1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.12.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
