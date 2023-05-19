DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given New $1.00 Price Target at HSBC

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC to $1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DouYu International Price Performance

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.00 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

DouYu International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DouYu International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DouYu International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. 19.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

