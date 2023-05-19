Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Thomas H Lee Partners LP

Thomas H Lee Partners LP reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,579,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,287,846 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises about 25.3% of Thomas H Lee Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thomas H Lee Partners LP owned about 11.38% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $607,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,159,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after buying an additional 1,670,547 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

