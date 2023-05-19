DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

DXC opened at $23.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.00.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

