Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.80.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DY traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,022. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.66. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dycom Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.