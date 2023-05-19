Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

DVAX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 1,419,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,617. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,700,000 after buying an additional 96,747 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 386.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 696,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 553,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

