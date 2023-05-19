e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.06. 257,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,353. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $97.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,226,645.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 252,162 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,844. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

