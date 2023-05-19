Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) CEO Susan G. Riel Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) CEO Susan G. Riel bought 1,800 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 200,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,205. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $584.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $432,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 61,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 42,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

