Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,335 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $54,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 155,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,810. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.33. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

