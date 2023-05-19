Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $195.00 at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $166.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,695,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 251,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

