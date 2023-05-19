Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $195.00 at Truist Financial

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.
Eagle Materials Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $166.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $166.72.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
- Cisco Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.