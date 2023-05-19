Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Ebix Stock Performance

EBIX remained flat at $17.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 301,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,143. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. Ebix has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $539.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ebix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ebix by 411.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

