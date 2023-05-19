Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.72. 211,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,618. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

