Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.67. The company had a trading volume of 216,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,135. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $179.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,118,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,661,330,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

