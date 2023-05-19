eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eHealth from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on eHealth from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Price Performance

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 534,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,234. The firm has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. eHealth has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.91 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in eHealth by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 65,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 5,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 506,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segments. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.