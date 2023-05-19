Elequin Securities LLC Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $191.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

