Elequin Securities LLC Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.
General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %
General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.
General Motors Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.
General Motors Profile
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Motors (GM)
- Will Papa John’s Turnaround Serve Up More Revenue Growth?
- Hunting For A Deal? Ross Stores May Just Be It
- Alibaba: Could This Be The Year Of The Dragon
- Is Pfizer’s Seagen Deal In Jeopardy Amid Antitrust Scrutiny?
- Tyson Insiders Buy Shares At Multi-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.