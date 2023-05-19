Elequin Securities LLC Has $30,000 Position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA)

Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC’s holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 173,684 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 94.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 102.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALPA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.