Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOR. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 79.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SOR opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $41.10.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

Source Capital Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.208 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Stories

