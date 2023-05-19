Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $169.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

