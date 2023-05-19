Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.5% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.72. 2,078,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,649. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $447.51. The firm has a market cap of $419.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

