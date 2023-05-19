Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.60 and its 200 day moving average is $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $447.51.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

