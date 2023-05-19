Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Down 0.6%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 482 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 482 ($6.04). 10,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.08).

Elixirr International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 504.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,900.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Insider Activity at Elixirr International

In related news, insider Simon Retter acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.33) per share, with a total value of £39,895 ($49,974.95). 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elixirr International

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers creative, marketing, and self-funded transformation services. The company offers its services for various industries, such as automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.