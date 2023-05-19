Elrond Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.90 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.86 or 0.00137354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $937.54 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006968 BTC.
Elrond Coin Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,439,617 coins and its circulating supply is 25,434,465 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Elrond
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
