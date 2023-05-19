Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $45,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

