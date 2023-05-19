Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,298. The firm has a market cap of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock worth $2,343,321. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.