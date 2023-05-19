Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 1,129,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,144. The company has a market capitalization of $620.48 million, a P/E ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,668,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,074,000 after buying an additional 1,879,509 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 40.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 1,513,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,994 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 694,940 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 924.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 618,022 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

