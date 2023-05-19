Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for approximately $194.31 or 0.00723055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $16.51 billion and $1.38 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 194.1575496 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,377,429.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

