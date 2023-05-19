Energean plc Announces Dividend of $0.30 (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Energean Stock Down 2.2 %

ENOG opened at GBX 1,113 ($13.94) on Friday. Energean has a one year low of GBX 929.50 ($11.64) and a one year high of GBX 1,622 ($20.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,235.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,281.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14,225.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Energean to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Energean from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,585 ($19.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

