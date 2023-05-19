Energi (NRG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,699.64

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $112,699.64 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00039383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,671,366 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

