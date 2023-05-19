Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ERII has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 282,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,044. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 148.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Insider Activity

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 16,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $436,767. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Energy Recovery by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.

Further Reading

