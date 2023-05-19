EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EnerSys stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $94.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 235,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
