Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.65

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 103768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHAB. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Enhabit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $601.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Enhabit had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,886,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,827,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,566,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

