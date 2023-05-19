Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Steven E. Cunningham Sells 5,599 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENVA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,884. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 934.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

