Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CFO Steven E. Cunningham Sells 5,599 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Enova International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of ENVA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,884. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 16.63 and a current ratio of 16.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.54.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on ENVA. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enova International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
