Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.45.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $98.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,903.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $115.43.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 27,777 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 401,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,460 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,055,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.