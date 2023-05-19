EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $112.02

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $112.02, but opened at $114.78. EOG Resources shares last traded at $115.43, with a volume of 1,053,061 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

